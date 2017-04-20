Eli Manning on fraud allegations: I’ve done nothing wrong

The Giants released a statement through their law firm last week saying that an email released by the attorney for the plaintiffs in a lawsuit accusing Manning of passing along memorabilia fraudulently described as game-used was “taken out of context.”
Manning responded to the accusations himself on Thursday. The quarterback said that his track record speaks for itself and said that he was angry that people have “turned” on him because of the allegations leveled in the suit.
“I have never done what I’ve been accused of doing,” Manning said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “I’m more angry than anything. I’ve done nothing wrong and I’m still being attacked.”
The Giants, their equipment manager and memorabilia dealers Steiner Sports have also been named as defendants in the lawsuit. Manning believes he will ultimately be exonerated of any wrongdoing, although there appears to be several steps to go in the legal process before that will happen.
Easy explanation. Provide the context of the text message your lawyer said was taken out of context.
I mean, in the email he said “2 helmets that can pass as game used. That is it. Eli,”
Couldn’t he actually be talking about game-used helmets? Some of them may have no marks or anything so they aren’t valuable as “game used” because they don’t look it. Hard to understand the context in his email.
As a Giants fan, I’m certainly biased, but given the fact that Eli is notorious for his charity (he’s big on visiting and donating to children’s hospitals), I think there’s more to this story than what we’ve heard thus far. I will side with Eli until something more credible comes out, but I’d be very surprised if Eli is involved in any wrongdoing given his track record. He also has plenty of money, so it just doesn’t make sense to me that he would risk his career and brand making a few extra dollars on the side.
It’s pretty simple, at any point did he sell items to anybody that were not actually what he told them they were receiving? If that is true, it doesn’t matter if Eli thinks he did nothing wrong, he will have sold fraudulent property and as far as the NFL fits in it should fall under the personal conduct policy and Integrity of the league. If proven true he willfully ripped off NFL fans. It’s at least 4 games if not more.
Considering the mountain of evidence against Eli, he still has some ‘splaining to do beyond merely saying “I’ve done nothing wrong.” If those emails were taken out of context, then please feel free to provide the correct context.
As Brady learned the hard way, if it’s “more probable than not” you’ve done something wrong, beware of the long arm of Goodell.
Aaah yes, the old taken out of context defense. Don’t buy it Eli. You’ve been quarterback in NY for how long? (over a decade I think) so you know how to choose your words. Taken out of context is code for saying after the fact that I said it, it’s bad and I regret it but have to spin it.
You man have not done anything wrong but in today’s court of public opinion it isn’t innocent until proven guilty and the majority of us are going to verbally bury you and besmirch you as much as possible until there is 100% proof you did nothing wrong. And then some of us will just go back to raging on you for the permanent “shucks darn” facial you always have.
Just the day and age we live in pal.
Track record? Your family has one and now so do you. But you have the Manning/NYG immunity card so no worries. You will skate and your minions will continue to worship the Book of Manning.
My wife, a Boston born and bred Pats fan, is on a committee for a major children’s medical charity in the city. Eli Manning has time and again been generous with both his time and money while doing it as quietly as possible. As much as she hates my Giants she believes Eli Manning is a truly good man. It’s hard for anyone that is aware of it to ignore his proven track record when making an assessment of the accusations. While the cynic in me believes almost anything can happen, the realist says you are going to have to prove someone would act contrary to their established nature before a statement that they have is credible.
As a Giants fan, I’m certainly biased… but I’d be very surprised if Eli is involved in any wrongdoing given his track record.
Er, just this last season he would have more-probably-than-not been aware that McAdoo used a walkie-talkie against comms rules – and Eli would have been very much aware that McAdoo was breaking the 15-second cut-off rule that ordinary comms would stick to. So when did Eli publicly own up to that cheating?
I think the truth is that Eli is a really good person, and he was trying to get game used equipment for the team to sell. It’s obvious they were not taking stock on whether it was game used at the time, but were retroactively trying to figure out if the helmets looked game warn.
They will be defensive now because they have to legally, but it wasn’t a fraudulent scheme, they just weren’t taking it very seriously. I am sure it was basically an after thought.
As a Patriots fan who generally dislikes Eli and the Giants on the field, I just don’t see this as anything serious. Then again, I though deflategate was nothing too.
RIght, but this is why we never saw the entire interviews given by McNally, Jasteremski and Brady.
The NFL didn’t want you to see their innocence.
They REMOVED context, yet it would make sense to have Goober show us this context.
“He also has plenty of money, so it just doesn’t make sense to me that he would risk his career and brand making a few extra dollars on the side.”
Then why have a contract with a sleazy memorabilia hawker?
The NFL passed a rule a few years ago to eliminate the “alternate” helmets worn with the throw back uniforms, saying it was unsafe to wear more than one helmet per season. How was Eli selling multiple “game worn” helmets when the players are only allowed to wear one helmet during the season?
Exactly, but the different is the NFL was controlling the narrative during Deflategate. In the laughable Wells Report, they were able to control what was in and what was out. Funny, it was still the biggest piece of garbage report I’ve ever read and proved more innocence then guilt, even though its nearly impossible to prove innocence.
In this case, Eli can clear the air directly by providing context. The NFL is looking the other way on this one (surprise, surprise) so he can start controlling the narrative but providing context initially and not having to try and defend himself against a one-sided garbage report.
Even as a Pat’s fan I can’t get too fired up about this, aside from the hypocrisy of Eli, the fans, and the media. Eli is mad that people aren’t giving him the benefit of the doubt even though he’s a good guy. Isn’t he the same guy who told Brady if you did the crime you gotta do the time? I guess the benefit of the doubt doesn’t apply to Brady, only to him or his Brother.
Emails/texts out of context used to convict a guy with a great reputation? Sounds vaguely familiar. It wasn’t right with Brady and it’s not right with Eli, but Eli is flat out being a hypocrite as our many fans and media who paid only half attention to the details of deflategate but convicted brady from day 1 and never really remained open minded as more and more information came in.
It all boils down to what he meant by “pass as game worn” i.e. context. If he meant scuff up a helmet so it looks worn” then yeah he’s guilty. If he meant “as long as it was worn by someone on the 90 man roster during a preseason game”, that’s a very different story.
When Eli says he did nothing wrong, I believe him. I believed him even more his defiant presser. The hoards of Pats fans congregating to this Eli story is hilarious.
Nobody cares about how much Eli gives or does for charity.
We all know that he is instructed to do that for tax purposes
Just so you know, donating to charity doesn’t save a person money. Lets say Eli earned $1M before tax. He would keep around $600K of that money. By donating the $1M the charity would get the whole amount, but in after tax income Eli still gave would have given away $600K.
It’s a big deal for people to give their money and time to charities.
yeah…not like “make sure they are game used” couldn’t have meant, “give the guy game used equipment that actually looks game used this time instead of game used equipment when I played against the Pats and was never touched.” “I don’t want my customers to feel cheated like Pats’ fans must feel for their first 4 SB wins.”
“As Brady learned the hard way, if it’s “more probable than not” you’ve done something wrong, beware of the long arm of Goodell”
That only applies to the Patriots. It certainly doesn’t apply to the Mannings, as was proven by the farce of an investigation into Peyton’s HGH use.
