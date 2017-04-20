Falcons plan to exercise Jake Matthews’ 2018 option

Posted by Josh Alper on April 20, 2017, 11:48 AM EDT

The Falcons make Jake Matthews the sixth overall pick of the 2014 draft and they are in no hurry to part ways with their starting left tackle.

General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said at a Thursday press conference, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution, that the team plans to exercise their option on Matthews’ contract for the 2018 season. The deadline to do so is May 3.

Dimitroff also said that talks about a longer deal are on the back burner for the time being, but there’s little reason to think the team won’t be exploring the possibility after the draft. Matthews has started all 47 games he’s played since being selected by the Falcons and has locked down an important spot on their offensive line.

Matthews was the second tackle taken in the 2014 draft with Greg Robinson going second overall to the Rams, but Robinson is not expected to have his option exercised after a rocky first three seasons in the NFL.