Falcons to open new stadium with NFC title game rematch

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 20, 2017, 7:42 PM EDT

The Falcons will get a little extra time in the preseason to get their new building ready.

And when Mercedes-Benz Stadium opens for the regular season, the wait will be worth it.

According to Pete Dougherty of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, the Falcons will christen their building with a Week Two NFC Championship Game rematch against the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

The Falcons will open the regular season on the road against the Bears.

After three construction-related delays for the opening of their new building, the Falcons are expected to play in the third and fourth weeks of the preseason there. But the Georgia Dome is still standing, just in case.