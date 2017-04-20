Giants G.M. says he’ll move up in draft if he can

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 20, 2017, 12:53 PM EDT

The Giants made plenty of splashes in free agency last year, and the result was a good enough season to leave them picking 23rd overall in this year’s draft.

But if General Manager Jerry Reese has his way, the Giants may make another big move.

Reese told reporters today he was absolutely interested in moving up in the order a week from tonight.

“If we have an opportunity to trade in the first round we’ll do that,” Reese said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Of course, moving up comes with a cost, and the Giants have the standard allocation of seven picks (along with future picks) with which to try to make a move.

The Giants could certainly use help at some particular positions. Some younger, cheaper help at defensive tackle after the loss of Johnathan Hankins in free agency would probably be near the top of that list.

They could also be interested in adding a high-profile running back, after filling in their depth chart with role players.