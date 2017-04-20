James Hurst, Ryan Jensen sign tenders with Ravens

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 20, 2017, 2:51 AM EDT

A pair of offensive linemen signed their restricted free agent tenders with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday.

Tackle James Hurst and guard Ryan Jensen were each given original round tenders worth $1.797 million by Baltimore before the start of free agency. Jensen’s tender entitled the Ravens to a sixth-round pick in compensation should another team have signed him to an offer sheet. Hurst’s tender gave the Ravens a right of first refusal on any offer sheet signed.

Ultimately, neither player signed an offer sheet and elected to sign their tenders with Baltimore.

Hurst has appeared in all 48 games for the Ravens over the last three seasons with 16 total starts.

Jensen has played in 19 games over the last three years with nine starts.