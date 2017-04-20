James Hurst, Ryan Jensen sign tenders with Ravens

A pair of offensive linemen signed their restricted free agent tenders with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday.
Tackle James Hurst and guard Ryan Jensen were each given original round tenders worth $1.797 million by Baltimore before the start of free agency. Jensen’s tender entitled the Ravens to a sixth-round pick in compensation should another team have signed him to an offer sheet. Hurst’s tender gave the Ravens a right of first refusal on any offer sheet signed.
Ultimately, neither player signed an offer sheet and elected to sign their tenders with Baltimore.
Hurst has appeared in all 48 games for the Ravens over the last three seasons with 16 total starts.
Jensen has played in 19 games over the last three years with nine starts.
I understand the desire of many of my fellow Ravens fans to go after WR and EDGE early in the draft, but I believe Ozzie’s main objective should be to draft enough OL to ensure James Hurst never plays another down again.
The fact that he was an involved last season as he was, less than one year after being completely manhandled and thrown into Flacco’s knee, was baffling to me and a complete failure on the personnel department.
I think at 16, Ozzie needs to get a starting RT or LG (Alex Lewis can play the other position) and then one of the two 3rd round picks needs to be a C (because Zuttah is gone now). Even with that, you finally have a starting line. You still need to get one more T to make sure Hurst never plays again.
letsgolos says:
I feel your pain letsgolos. I’m wondering why they offered Hurst a tender, when they could have saved about $1.7 million in cap space if they released him. However, I don’t agree with taking an OL in the 1st round this year, mainly because there are no OLs worthy of taking at the #16 pick. Probably the best strategy would be to sign a free agent OL, like Nick Mangold or King Dunlap (maybe both, depending on their health and how much $ they want) and drafting two OLs in rounds 3-5.
My thinking is, if they sign Mangold to play C, then they can draft someone like Dion Dawkins, Isaac Asiata, Taylor Moton, or Dorian Johnson to play G and move Lewis to T. If they sign Dunlap and not Mangold, then they will need to draft Elflein or Pocic early. Either way, they should still draft a backup OT like Collin Buchanan, Will Holden, Julie’n Davenport or Adam Bisnowaty to replace Hurst.
Still need to go edge rusher 1st (and maybe again with one of their 3rd rounders), pass rush is that bad. Only 31 sacks last year and now Dumervil is gone and Suggs one year older. Can’t rely on just Judon and Z. Smith to pick up the slack.
How in the world James Hurst keeps making the Ravens roster ill never know. But if we have to draft OL with the first 4 rounds next week to make sure he never sees the field as a Raven again, then just do it Ozzie.
smh
Remember they have Urschel penciled in at center. If they get a center he can play guard freeing up Lewis. We’re not relying solely on these two to plug the holes.