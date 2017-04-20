Jim Harbaugh: Kaepernick’s protests should be celebrated

Former 49ers coach (and current Michigan coach) Jim Harbaugh has praised the football abilities of quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Harbaugh now says Kaepernick’s non-football activities should be praised, too.
“Colin Kaepernick was alone in his early protests last year when he boldly and courageously confronted perceived inequalities in our social-justice system by refusing to stand for the national anthem,” Harbaugh writes in Time as part of its recognition of him the magazine’s decision to name Kaepernick one of the 100 most influential persons in the word. “At times in our nation’s history, we have been all too quick to judge and oppose our fellow Americans for exercising their First Amendment right to address things they believe unjust.
“Rather than besmirch their character, we must celebrate their act. For we cannot pioneer and invent if we are fearful of deviating from the norm, damaging our public perception or — most important — harming our own personal interests.”
A belief that Kaepernick is currently being blackballed sneaks out from between the lines of the four-paragraph tribute.
“I thank Colin for all he has contributed to the game of football as an outstanding player and trusted teammate,” Harbaugh writes “I also applaud Colin for the courage he has demonstrated in exercising his guaranteed right of free speech. His willingness to take a position at personal cost is now part of our American story.
“How lucky for us all and for our country to have among our citizens someone as remarkable as Colin Kaepernick.”
Harbaugh’s current words carry a much different message than his remarks from last August, after Kaepernick began his protest.
“I acknowledge his right to do that, but I don’t respect the motivation or the action,” Harbaugh said on August 29, He later clarified those sentiments, but his support was still equivocal: “I apologize for misspeaking my true sentiments. To clarify, I support Colin’s motivation. It’s his method of action that I take exception to,” Harbaugh said via Twitter that same day.
Today, nearly eight months later, Harbaugh is all in. Unfortunately, none of his former NFL peers seem to be.
I wonder if he was still an NFL head coach if he’d be saying any of these things with his employer lurking behind.
People have just as much right to criticize Colin for kneeling as he had right to kneel. We are under no obligation to applaud actions with which we personally disagree.
Kap had the right to protest in the way he did. Fans have the right to react they way they do to his protest.
Harbaugh is a Looney Toon.
well said…I respect the man’s right to speak and protest…I’m very very afraid of those people that hate him for doing so
I respect his right to protest but certainly disagree with his methods to do such.
He is not being celebrated?
It’s easy to argue that almost universally anyone with the means to make their opinion known to the masses (sports writers, tv personalities, broadcasters, etc) has celebrated him.
It’s all about recruiting….he says something critical about him and guess what…..political correctness…….
Harbaugh should hire kapnick to coach his players on kneel downs.
“I wonder if he was still an NFL head coach if he’d be saying any of these things with his employer lurking behind”
Of course not, which is even more proof that the average person cares about their paycheck more than the injustices that others go through.
I don’t want anyone on the team I root for to use this method of protest. I respect the message but now hate the messenger. There is a right way and wrong way to do many things. If you want people to support a message or a cause, this isn’t how you are going to get it.
Willful ignorance should not be celebrated
it isnt the national anthem protset, its the way he wheres his hat
First time I’ve ever agreed with Harbaugh. A lot of people forget this country was founded on protest. And if you’d asked the British in the 1770’s what they thought of that I’m sure you would have gotten things like –
“Damn them for not respecting King and country”
“Arrest those traitors”
And many similar sentiments. The ability to protest without fear is a significant part of the foundation of this country, as long as the protest is done peacefully.
It’s not his cause that people have as much of an issue with – it’s the manner by which he brought attention to his message.
#norespect
Harbaugh’s been drinking the water in the People’s Republic of Ann Arbor.
They are being celebrated….with his continuing unemployment.
We get it jim, only problem is Kap is a football player not a civil rights change agent. Oh wait, it looks like he is not a football player anymore.. I guess you have a point. Kap played himself out of league by changing professions during football season lolol
Kaepernick got his 15 minutes of fame. Now he’s paying the price.
BRUH…… Dude was protesting something that is fabricated by the left and media.
More whites die by cop every year…. FACT
Well stated elyasm. Mr. Kaepernick has a right to protest and people have a right to disagree with him in a respectful manner. That’s called democracy. God bless America.
Right above the exit door at my place of employment is an American flag. If I disrespected that flag on the way out, they’d send me down the road kicking a can. Just as I have the right to do anything I want to that flag, my employer has the right to manage me right out the door.
Kapernick has been managed right out the door.
I know people don’t like his method, but I feel that many of those wouldn’t approve of any other method of protest either.
The message may have had merit but it was lost in the delivery.