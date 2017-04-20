Kirk Cousins: There are bigger challenges in NFL than my situation

Posted by Josh Alper on April 20, 2017, 7:41 AM EDT

Quarterback Kirk Cousins received the franchise tag for the second straight year earlier this offseason and there have been plenty of people wondering whether he or the Redskins had much interest in striking a long-term deal that would tie their futures together.

That question has been complicated on the team’s end by the departure of General Manager Scot McCloughan and on Cousins’ side by speculation that he’d prefer to be traded to another club. Cousins said that isn’t true on a podcast with Peter King of TheMMQB.com because he’d be willing to commit to the team if they were willing to make a commitment to him.

He also added that not getting the deal isn’t a major problem for him, however, and said that he likes the feeling that he has to continue to prove himself. He also knows things could be a lot worse than making nearly $24 million for the coming season.

“There are far greater challenges in this league than the situation I’m in,” Cousins said. “I mean, there are guys getting cut, not knowing where they’re going to have move their families, not knowing where their next job’s going to be. That’s a much tougher situation than where I am. So I feel very fortunate and look forward to the opportunity that I have in Washington.”

The two sides have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal, but Cousins continues to sound like a player willing to bet on himself.