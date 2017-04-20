Leonard Fournette among final pre-draft visitors to 49ers

Posted by Josh Alper on April 20, 2017, 6:55 AM EDT

The 49ers hold the second overall pick in the draft this year and they’ve done their best to cloud what direction they may be looking to go with that selection.

They spent time with quarterback prospects like Mitchell Trubisky and Deshaun Watson, met with defensive backs Jamal Adams and Marshon Lattimore and spent time with offensive linemen and pass rushers as well. They continued casting a wide net on the final day of visits.

Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee reports LSU running back Leonard Fournette was part of a group visiting with the team on Wednesday. Fournette is expected to be the top running back off the board next Thursday and the 49ers will be getting a crack at him unless the Browns veer off the expected Myles Garrett track. They could also get a crack at him if they trade down, something they’re reportedly interested in doing, but the same would be true of several players they’ve met with over the course of the process.

Michigan safety/linebacker Jabrill Peppers, Florida cornerback Teez Tabor and Iowa tight end George Kittle were also in on Wednesday while UConn safety Obi Melifonwu visited on Tuesday to keep the 49ers apprised of their options at a variety of positions. None would be contenders for the No. 2 pick, but the 49ers are clearly taking the wide view in their preparations for their first draft under General Manager John Lynch.