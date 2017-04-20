Lions get their wish with two of first three at home

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 20, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT

The Lions asked the NFL for more early home games, and the NFL delivered.

Detroit’s 2017 schedule includes games at home in Week One and Week Three. That follows two consecutive years in which the Lions played three of their first four on the road, something Lions President Rod Wood told the league he’d like to avoid.

So this year the Lions will open at home against the Cardinals, then travel to face the Giants on Monday night in Week Two before returning home to take on the Falcons in Week Three.

Of course, as we pointed out after Wood made his request, the Lions can’t have it both ways: Detroit plays at home every Thanksgiving and prefers to play at home the week before Thanksgiving as well, so they won’t have to travel during a short work week. In five of the last six seasons the NFL has accommodated the Lions by letting them play at home on the Sunday before Thanksgiving.

But this year, the Lions are at Chicago on the Sunday before Thanksgiving and then will host the Vikings on Thanksgiving. Traveling on a short work week will be the price of getting two early home games.