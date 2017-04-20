 Skip to content

Lions host Vikings for second straight year on Thanksgiving

Posted by Mike Florio on April 20, 2017, 8:09 PM EDT
Getty Images

Last year, the Vikings and Lions played an exciting game on Thanksgiving. It was exciting enough to do it again.

The Lions will host their NFC North rivals again in 2017, a scheduling move that likely hasn’t happened in years.

After Minnesota and Detroit play to start the day, the Cowboys will host the Chargers. In prime time on NBC, Washington hosts the Giants.

In 2006, the NFL added a rotating night game to the traditional Thanksgiving doubleheader featuring the Lions and Cowboys hosting games.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Top Stories, Washington Redskins
1 Response to “Lions host Vikings for second straight year on Thanksgiving”
  1. vikinganswer says: Apr 20, 2017 8:12 PM

    The only time games should be played I’m Thursday. …Period

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!