Los Angeles hosting simultaneous NFL games three times

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 20, 2017, 8:58 PM EDT

Three times this year the Los Angeles metropolitan area will host two separate NFL games at the same time.

On September 17, the Los Angeles Rams will host the Washington Redskins at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum in a 1:25 p.m. PT kickoff while the Chargers are hosting the Miami Dolphins in a 1:05 p.m. PT kickoff at the StubHub Center.

On December 10, the Rams host the Philadelphia Eagles in a 1:25 p.m. PT kickoff while the Chargers play at 1:05 against the Redskins. Both teams finish the regular season at home in Week 17 on December 31 as well. The Rams host the San Francisco 49ers with the Chargers playing the Oakland Raiders. Both games kickoff at 1:25 p.m.

It’s a unique situation for the NFL to manage until the opening of the new stadium in Inglewood in 2019. The Coliseum and StubHub Center are 12 miles apart. The distance between the two stadiums should help alleviate some traffic overlap issues with the games.

While the Jets and Giants share the New York market, they play in the same stadium. The only time the Jets and Giants can play simultaneously in New York is when they are playing each other once every four years (preseason excluded). The Los Angeles reality of the next two season creates these unique scenarios where the Rams and Chargers are home the same weekend.

Outside of those three weeks when the teams play at the same time, the Rams and Chargers aren’t playing in Los Angeles the same week the rest of the year.