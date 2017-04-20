Medical examiner rules Aaron Hernandez committed suicide; Brain to be tested for CTE

Posted by Josh Alper on April 20, 2017, 4:39 PM EDT

The Worcester County District Attorney’s office has released a report regarding the death of Aaron Hernandez on Wednesday morning.

Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet tied to a window in his cell early on Wednesday and, after conducting an autopsy, the chief medical examiner has ruled that he committed suicide. Per the report, via Bob McGovern of the Boston Herald, there were no signs of struggle, Hernandez had blocked entry to his room by jamming cardboard into the door tracks and there were three notes left next to a bible in the cell.

Hernandez’s attorney Jose Baez said Wednesday that he would conduct his own investigation into the circumstances of Hernandez’s death because “there were no conversations or correspondence from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated anything like this was possible.” Baez also said Thursday that Massachusetts authorities were “holding Aaron Hernandez’s brain illegally” and that Hernandez’s family want it donated to Boston University to be tested for CTE.

The D.A.’s statement said the medical examiner withheld Hernandez’s brain when he returned the body to the family on Wednesday pending the determination of the cause of death. Now that it has been determined, they will release the brain to the school for study.