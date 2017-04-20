 Skip to content

Monday Night Football has nine divisional matchups, all 2016 playoff teams

Posted by Mike Florio on April 20, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT
Getty Images

ESPN has lobbied for a better Monday Night Football schedule. While the overall quality is debatable, the slate includes nine divisional matchups, along with appearances by all 12 2016 playoff teams.

The slate includes one appearance from national brands like the Cowboys, Steelers, Patriots, and Packers. Eight teams appear twice on MNF: the Broncos, Chiefs, Dolphins, Eagles, Falcons, Lions, Vikings, and Washington.

As expected, the Week One doubleheader includes Saints-Vikings and Broncos-Chargers. None of those four teams made it to the postseason in 2016.

None of the games currently stand out as stinkers. Based, however, on the inevitable reality that plenty of teams expected to be good won’t be, some of the late-season games could end up being more crappy than compelling.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Rumor Mill
2 Responses to “Monday Night Football has nine divisional matchups, all 2016 playoff teams”
  1. cajunhockey says: Apr 20, 2017 8:45 PM

    New Orleans at Minnesota week one? Oh oh. This means we’re getting AP.

  2. upperdecker19 says: Apr 20, 2017 8:55 PM

    I sure like that slate of games!

    Regards,
    Jon Gruden

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!