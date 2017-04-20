Monday Night Football has nine divisional matchups, all 2016 playoff teams

Posted by Mike Florio on April 20, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT

ESPN has lobbied for a better Monday Night Football schedule. While the overall quality is debatable, the slate includes nine divisional matchups, along with appearances by all 12 2016 playoff teams.

The slate includes one appearance from national brands like the Cowboys, Steelers, Patriots, and Packers. Eight teams appear twice on MNF: the Broncos, Chiefs, Dolphins, Eagles, Falcons, Lions, Vikings, and Washington.

As expected, the Week One doubleheader includes Saints-Vikings and Broncos-Chargers. None of those four teams made it to the postseason in 2016.

None of the games currently stand out as stinkers. Based, however, on the inevitable reality that plenty of teams expected to be good won’t be, some of the late-season games could end up being more crappy than compelling.