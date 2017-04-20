Nathan Peterman drawing interest from Cardinals, Chargers, Jaguars

Posted by Mike Florio on April 20, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT

Two of them have franchise quarterbacks who’ll eventually need to be replaced. One thought it had a franchise quarterback. All three have kicked the tires on former Pitt quarterback Nathan Peterman.

Appearing on Thursday’s PFT Live, Peterman said he has visited the Cardinals and Chargers, and that he has worked out for the Jaguars.

He also pointed out, however, the reality that “it’s usually the team you never hear from that drafts you.”

