Nearly 25 percent of NFL’s owners paid $1 million each for Trump inauguration

Posted by Mike Florio on April 20, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT

When it comes to politics, the politicians find plenty of different ways and means to extend a hand and ask for money. For presidents, the process extends beyond the victory and to the inauguration, which hinges on private citizens forking over cash to assist in the throwing of a party that happens with the rarity of the Olympics.

According to Politico.com and the Washington Post (via SportsBusiness Daily), seven NFL owners coughed up $1 million each for the Donald Trump inaugural committee. Seven-figure donors included Jets owner Woody Johnson, Jaguars owner Shad Khan, Washington owner Daniel Snyder, Patriots owner Robert Kraft (via The Kraft Group), Rams owner Stan Kroenke, Texans owner Bob McNair, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (via Glenstone Limited Partnership).

NFL Ventures separately gave $100,000 to the cause, which reportedly generated $106.7 million — twice the amount Barack Obama raised for his initial inauguration.

Apparently, the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake you’ve ever seen ain’t cheap.