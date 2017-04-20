NFL continues with three 9:30 a.m. ET games in London

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 20, 2017, 8:14 PM EDT

The NFL keeps extending its international series of games, and it continues to extend the length of the days of football.

Contrary to previous reports that the league wanted to ditch the 9:30 a.m. ET kickoffs for London games, three of the four games scheduled for the UK will be breakfast specials here in the United States.

That includes the Sept. 24 Ravens-Jaguars game at Wembley, the Oct. 1 Saints-Dolphins at Wembley and the Oct. 29 Vikings-Browns game at Twickenham Stadium.

The Oct. 22 Cardinals-Rams game will be a 1 p.m. ET kickoff, meaning it will be played under the lights in the UK.