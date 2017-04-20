No prime time for Jaguars or Browns this year

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 20, 2017, 8:46 PM EDT

The good news for the Browns and the Jaguars is, they won’t have to worry about short weeks.

The good news for fans in places other than Cleveland and Jacksonville, is that it’s easier to not watch the Browns and Jaguars.

Those two have the distinction of no prime time appearances on either Thursday, Sunday or Monday nights.

(Assuming they aren’t flexed into a night game, of course.)

While that’s a benefit in not having to deal with short weeks, it also appears to be a concession to complaints about the quality of the Thursday Night Football schedule, since two of the worst teams in the league (they combined for four wins last year) aren’t forced to appear.

Ten teams make five prime time appearances, with the Chiefs, Falcons, Cowboys, Broncos, Packers, Patriots, Raiders, Eagles, Steelers and Washington getting the most run.