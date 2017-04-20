No prime time for Jaguars or Browns this year

The good news for the Browns and the Jaguars is, they won’t have to worry about short weeks.
The good news for fans in places other than Cleveland and Jacksonville, is that it’s easier to not watch the Browns and Jaguars.
Those two have the distinction of no prime time appearances on either Thursday, Sunday or Monday nights.
(Assuming they aren’t flexed into a night game, of course.)
While that’s a benefit in not having to deal with short weeks, it also appears to be a concession to complaints about the quality of the Thursday Night Football schedule, since two of the worst teams in the league (they combined for four wins last year) aren’t forced to appear.
Ten teams make five prime time appearances, with the Chiefs, Falcons, Cowboys, Broncos, Packers, Patriots, Raiders, Eagles, Steelers and Washington getting the most run.
Good. No one wants to see those teams. And those uniforms… Ugh.
they should have done Jags vs. Browns in prime time to celebrate the 8th anniversary of Bottlegate
well at least they will get to see what real football games look like …
welp maybe this is good for my browns NO BIG TIME EXPOSURE MEANS WE CAN GET THE TEAM AND ORGANIZATION RIGHT
As a Browns fan living out of state, this is great news.
Two teams whose entire rosters are made of Not Ready For Prime Time Players.
No color rush Tennessee Thursday night for the Jags?
Unfortunately for those who live in Jacksonville we’ll be stuck watching the Jags suck for yet another year. I’m still hoping the NFL will come back to Jax.
Just as well
Hell yeah! 5 primetime Iggles games means I actually to see my team play being a relocated fan. Being in Detroit, that’s about the only time I get to see them play. Instead they air something like the Jets vs Bills. No one wants to watch that garbage.
The Browns and Jags should be happy. At least they don’t have to expose their terrible play to the nation. Only locals get to see how bad these two teams are each week.
Oh yea I bet that Bills-Jets game will be a real classic
Seattle shouldn’t have any either especially in Seattle.
I am under the impression that every team plays one Thursday night game on a short week to try to maintain the competitive balance. Has the NFL decided that these two teams are so bad that they need a leg up? Are there teams with multiple short weeks because of Thursday night games this year?
no losers here. we all win
Another season like their recent ones and the Browns and Jags will be playing their games on Monday mornings at 6 AM.
