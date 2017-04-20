Patriots launch title defense with visit from Chiefs

Posted by Mike Florio on April 20, 2017, 8:20 PM EDT

This year’s short straw goes to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Andy Reid’s team will hit to road on Thursday, September 7 to launch the 2017 season, facing the Patriots in New England on the night they find a spot to hang their fifth banner.

The Chiefs had to play at New England at some point anyway; it’s arguably better to get it out of the way early. And if Reid, who always does well with extra time to prepare, can take full advantage of the next five months to prepare a game plan for the opener, maybe the Chiefs can emerge from their visit to Foxboro with a 1-0 record.