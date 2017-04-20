 Skip to content

Patriots launch title defense with visit from Chiefs

Posted by Mike Florio on April 20, 2017, 8:20 PM EDT
Getty Images

This year’s short straw goes to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Andy Reid’s team will hit to road on Thursday, September 7 to launch the 2017 season, facing the Patriots in New England on the night they find a spot to hang their fifth banner.

The Chiefs had to play at New England at some point anyway; it’s arguably better to get it out of the way early. And if Reid, who always does well with extra time to prepare, can take full advantage of the next five months to prepare a game plan for the opener, maybe the Chiefs can emerge from their visit to Foxboro with a 1-0 record.

14 Responses to “Patriots launch title defense with visit from Chiefs”
  1. terripet says: Apr 20, 2017 8:29 PM

    Kc 1-0

  2. WilliamBelichick says: Apr 20, 2017 8:37 PM

    Yeah…maybe not

  3. maust1013 says: Apr 20, 2017 8:39 PM

    “And if Reid, who always does well with extra time to prepare, can take full advantage of the next five months to prepare a game plan for the opener, maybe the Chiefs can emerge from their visit to Foxboro with a 1-0 record.”
    ======================

    Andy Reid always seems to need extra time. Just reading this he would have already burned all of his timeouts

  4. seahawkboymike says: Apr 20, 2017 8:53 PM

    Very easy schedule again. But they do play in the AFC East so…

  5. pastabelly says: Apr 20, 2017 9:18 PM

    The Patriots will be favored by 7.5 or more points.

  6. justafanofnfl says: Apr 20, 2017 9:31 PM

    How many teams have a stretch of seven weeks with one home game?

  7. jason9696 says: Apr 20, 2017 9:47 PM

    Easy game for the Patriots.

  8. polksaladandy says: Apr 20, 2017 9:50 PM

    Patriots opponents winning % from 2016 .527, ranked 12th. Shemalehawks .455, ranked tied for 25th. Also, Malcolm Butler would like to thank Russ Wilson for making him a multi-millionaire.

  9. finnymcphin says: Apr 20, 2017 10:28 PM

    seahawkboymike says:
    Apr 20, 2017 8:53 PM
    Very easy schedule again. But they do play in the AFC East so…
    ——————–

    Since the opponents are written in stone for every team that’s some particularly whiny sore loser talk out of a still butt hurt 12, you guys are like infants. Brady and Belichick’s Pats have a winning record against every division, they are a machine. My hometown team has to contend with having that remorseless juggernaut in it’s division year after year and I have no problem respecting them in spite of their stranglehold on it. FYI, the AFC East has more wins than any division in football over the last 10 years, the NFC West has the fewest.

  10. patsfiend says: Apr 20, 2017 10:48 PM

    Ya think Brady might remember that last one they played in KC a couple years ago? The one where people were calling for Jimmy G after the game?

    Ya think he (and every single fan) might know that ol’ Roger is going to be in town?

    Can’t wait.

  11. straighcashhomey says: Apr 21, 2017 8:08 AM

    seahawkboymike-Wilson to Butler

  12. metalup666 says: Apr 21, 2017 9:43 AM

    “Shemalehawks”

    What does that even mean? Third grade mentality.

  13. jdubkc says: Apr 21, 2017 11:48 AM

    Looking forward to this. It’s anybody’s game.

  14. srvmustang says: Apr 21, 2017 12:47 PM

    In what galaxy will this be anyone’s game?

