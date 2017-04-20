Patriots launch title defense with visit from Chiefs

This year’s short straw goes to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Andy Reid’s team will hit to road on Thursday, September 7 to launch the 2017 season, facing the Patriots in New England on the night they find a spot to hang their fifth banner.
The Chiefs had to play at New England at some point anyway; it’s arguably better to get it out of the way early. And if Reid, who always does well with extra time to prepare, can take full advantage of the next five months to prepare a game plan for the opener, maybe the Chiefs can emerge from their visit to Foxboro with a 1-0 record.
Kc 1-0
Yeah…maybe not
Andy Reid always seems to need extra time. Just reading this he would have already burned all of his timeouts
Very easy schedule again. But they do play in the AFC East so…
The Patriots will be favored by 7.5 or more points.
How many teams have a stretch of seven weeks with one home game?
Easy game for the Patriots.
Patriots opponents winning % from 2016 .527, ranked 12th. Shemalehawks .455, ranked tied for 25th. Also, Malcolm Butler would like to thank Russ Wilson for making him a multi-millionaire.
Since the opponents are written in stone for every team that’s some particularly whiny sore loser talk out of a still butt hurt 12, you guys are like infants. Brady and Belichick’s Pats have a winning record against every division, they are a machine. My hometown team has to contend with having that remorseless juggernaut in it’s division year after year and I have no problem respecting them in spite of their stranglehold on it. FYI, the AFC East has more wins than any division in football over the last 10 years, the NFC West has the fewest.
Ya think Brady might remember that last one they played in KC a couple years ago? The one where people were calling for Jimmy G after the game?
Ya think he (and every single fan) might know that ol’ Roger is going to be in town?
Can’t wait.
seahawkboymike-Wilson to Butler
“Shemalehawks”
What does that even mean? Third grade mentality.
Looking forward to this. It’s anybody’s game.
In what galaxy will this be anyone’s game?