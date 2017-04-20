Raiders pick up 2018 option on Khalil Mack’s contract

The question heading into this offseason was never whether the Raiders would pick up their 2018 option on defensive end Khalil Mack’s contract or not.
Mack started on the path to being one of the best defensive players in the league shortly after joining the Raiders as a 2014 first-round pick and was voted the defensive player of the year for the 2016 season. That made it a no-brainer that the Raiders would exercise the option, something Peter Schrager of FOX Sports reports they officially took care of on Thursday.
The big questions around Mack’s status with the Raiders is when will he sign an extension that keeps him with the team well beyond the 2018 season and how big will that contract be given what Mack’s done as a professional.
The Raiders have said they plan to move onto contract extension talks after the draft. They don’t have an option on quarterback Derek Carr’s contract for 2018, however, and that may make his extension a more pressing matter in the short term.
D.P.O.Y.
Filed under “Duh!”
First and only player ever to be first team All-Pro at multiple positions in the same season, followed by Defensive Player of the Year. Picking up his option was never in question.
What took them so long?
Hint: They couldn’t extend him, due to Carr’s pending new deal needed and Lynch coming in to town.
Translation?
Bad news for Raiders fans as Mack has the leverage and his holding firm.
Great player, no doubt. But overall stats and defensive responsibilities, plus percentage of double and triple team, show the award should have gone to Von Miller.
Rams could have drafted Mack & Aaron Donald.
Mack disappeared the last two games of last season including the embarrassing wild card loss against Brock Oz. Maybe he has peaked?