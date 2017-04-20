Raiders pick up 2018 option on Khalil Mack’s contract

The question heading into this offseason was never whether the Raiders would pick up their 2018 option on defensive end Khalil Mack’s contract or not.
Mack started on the path to being one of the best defensive players in the league shortly after joining the Raiders as a 2014 first-round pick and was voted the defensive player of the year for the 2016 season. That made it a no-brainer that the Raiders would exercise the option, something Peter Schrager of FOX Sports reports they officially took care of on Thursday.
The big questions around Mack’s status with the Raiders is when will he sign an extension that keeps him with the team well beyond the 2018 season and how big will that contract be given what Mack’s done as a professional.
The Raiders have said they plan to move onto contract extension talks after the draft. They don’t have an option on quarterback Derek Carr’s contract for 2018, however, and that may make his extension a more pressing matter in the short term.
First and only player ever to be first team All-Pro at multiple positions in the same season, followed by Defensive Player of the Year. Picking up his option was never in question.
Hint: They couldn’t extend him, due to Carr’s pending new deal needed and Lynch coming in to town.
Bad news for Raiders fans as Mack has the leverage and his holding firm.
Great player, no doubt. But overall stats and defensive responsibilities, plus percentage of double and triple team, show the award should have gone to Von Miller.
Rams could have drafted Mack & Aaron Donald.
Mack disappeared the last two games of last season including the embarrassing wild card loss against Brock Oz. Maybe he has peaked?
You don’t want to be “exercising” the rookie deal option on an All Pro player.
That means the player has leverage on you and while gouge the living daylights out of you after another great season, heading into FA, which the Raiders don’t want to have happen.
This is how cap hell starts.
He should have been approached with a favorable extension LAST YEAR.
Something above Kuechly, would have done it. Now, his new deal that Oakland may be forced to do, will be damaging to their cap past 2017.
I also forsee a franchise tag upcoming in this man’s future as he will surely look to break the bank when it comes time to, and well deserved as he is already a monster.
dawsonleery says:
Apr 20, 2017 3:07 PM
Quotes like this are among the most ignorant stuff you read on PFT as hindsight is always 20/20. There are hundreds or maybe even thousands of players that your team has passed on who turned out to be great players. Tom Brady was a 6th round pick. It’s a worthless and irrelevant practice to rehash which team “could have drafted” whom
If we can get another just like him on the other side….
He’s not going anywhere. He knows DC gets his $ first and then he gets his. What makes him special is he’s even better against the run.
Davis is doing everything he can to juice the PR and get Raider fans into Lame Duck Stadium this year. Don’t buy it. He’s taking advantage of their loyalties after he stabs them in the back.
Excellent player, yet the Raiders defense still sucks big time, so Mack obviously doesn’t have the overall impact other great players do
I’m an OAKLAND Raiders fan. I hope none of the big-name guys re-sign when their contracts are up. Thanks, Mark. You ruined the team.
And they still took too long to do this…
tylawspick6 says:
Apr 20, 2017 3:15 PM
He should have been approached with a favorable extension LAST YEAR.
3rd year players can not negotiate contract extensions…..
Correct me if I’m wrong, but NFL Rookies cannot renegotiate contracts until AFTER their 3rd season (Which Mack just completed).
In order to split the contracts of Carr and Mack into 2 seasons, they exercise Mack and extend Carr (Carr was 2nd rounder thus, no 5th yr. option.
He’ll get a massive contract.
