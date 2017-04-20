Raiders re-sign kicker Giorgio Tavecchio

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 20, 2017, 12:17 AM EDT

The Oakland Raiders have re-signed kicker Giorgio Tavecchio for a third straight offseason.

Tavecchio has been the understudy to incumbent kicker Sebastian Janikowski each of the last offseasons before being released at the end of training camp. He converted 3 of 4 field goals and 3 of 3 extra point tries with Oakland in 2015, and converted a lone 28-yard field goal last year and was 4 of 5 on extra point attempts.

This will be the sixth season for Tavecchio trying to find a regular season kicking job in the NFL. He signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of the University of California in 2012. Tavecchio spent 2013 with the Green Bay Packers and 2014 with the Detroit Lions before joining the Raiders in 2015.

Janikowski is set to enter his 18th season with the Raiders. He still converted 83 percent of his field goal tries last year and 37 of 39 extra point attempts.