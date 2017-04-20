 Skip to content

Raiders to host Patriots on Sunday, November 19 in Mexico City

April 20, 2017
For the second year in a row, the Raiders are playing a “home” game in Mexico.

The Raiders will host the Patriots on Sunday, November 19 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Last year the Raiders hosted the Texans there.

The Patriots-Raiders game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. Eastern, a departure from the past practice of playing Mexico City games in prime time. The game will be televised by CBS.

The first regular-season game ever played outside the United States was at Estadio Azteca in 2005. This will be the third NFL game played in Mexico.

