Raiders to host Patriots on Sunday, November 19 in Mexico City

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 20, 2017, 5:17 PM EDT
For the second year in a row, the Raiders are playing a “home” game in Mexico.

The Raiders will host the Patriots on Sunday, November 19 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Last year the Raiders hosted the Texans there.

The Patriots-Raiders game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. Eastern, a departure from the past practice of playing Mexico City games in prime time. The game will be televised by CBS.

The first regular-season game ever played outside the United States was at Estadio Azteca in 2005. This will be the third NFL game played in Mexico.

17 Responses to “Raiders to host Patriots on Sunday, November 19 in Mexico City”
  1. idiedpretty says: Apr 20, 2017 5:30 PM

    Well, that’s one less 15,000 seat home game they have to worry about.

  2. tedmurph says: Apr 20, 2017 5:31 PM

    The greed of the NFL expanding its brand is beyond belief. How can they stage an event in a venue where they tell their own players not to even leave the hotel because it isn’t safe. I would have loved to go to the Bay area for the 1rst time. Mexico City? I wouldn’t go even if Roger paid and flew me down on his private jet. All so a new market will buy stuff.

  3. MichaelEdits says: Apr 20, 2017 5:40 PM

    They gonna whup them Patriots too.

  4. drunkraider says: Apr 20, 2017 5:42 PM

    Its 2017 and we still cant figure out a formula that makes these out of country games road games for both teams?

  5. radrntn says: Apr 20, 2017 5:49 PM

    Mexico, Las Vegas, whats the difference, they will all be road games, labeled as home games.

    Go Raiders!!!

  6. gauchosporlife says: Apr 20, 2017 5:58 PM

    Don’t take your eyes off your jersey this time Brady.

  7. illumination666 says: Apr 20, 2017 6:02 PM

    Not a fan of the Mexico and London games. Why can’t they just play preseason games there and call it good. Stealing ‘home’ games away from teams.

  8. mnvikes1961 says: Apr 20, 2017 6:02 PM

    Brady should be expecting lazers to distract him the entire game.

  9. bigfaketdsinmyface says: Apr 20, 2017 6:07 PM

    Guard your helmets and jerseys!

  10. silverandblack052099 says: Apr 20, 2017 6:29 PM

    A preview of the AFCCG!!

  11. hifive123 says: Apr 20, 2017 7:14 PM

    And we’re going to make Mexico pay for it.

  12. patriots123456 says: Apr 20, 2017 7:16 PM

    The $$$$ owners want the NFL to be a globalist $$$$ game like soccer $$$$…

    They feel they don’t make enough $$$$…. now

  13. pancaketaco says: Apr 20, 2017 7:34 PM

    Technically Raiders are homeless until they play their first game in Vegas.

  14. patfanken says: Apr 20, 2017 7:35 PM

    Goodell and his boys start their own revenge tour by having the Pats play FIVE away games in 6 weeks including 2 away games in a row at high altitude.

    Anyone else ever hear of a team having to play 5 out of 6 away games in a row?

    Looks like the commish doesn’t get mad, he gets even, and the parity police gave it their best shot with this stretch of games.

  15. realtruthteller100 says: Apr 20, 2017 8:00 PM

    gotta say im suprised mark davis would deprive the fans in oakland of a home game. doesnt seem like his style imo

  16. joetoronto says: Apr 21, 2017 9:41 AM

    I can’t wait to see 80,000 Raider fans there again.

  17. srvmustang says: Apr 21, 2017 1:21 PM

    MichaelEdits says:
    Apr 20, 2017 5:40 PM
    “They gonna whup them Patriots too.”

    ////////////

    D0n’t hold your breath.

