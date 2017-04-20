Raiders to host Patriots on Sunday, November 19 in Mexico City

For the second year in a row, the Raiders are playing a “home” game in Mexico.
The Raiders will host the Patriots on Sunday, November 19 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Last year the Raiders hosted the Texans there.
The Patriots-Raiders game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. Eastern, a departure from the past practice of playing Mexico City games in prime time. The game will be televised by CBS.
The first regular-season game ever played outside the United States was at Estadio Azteca in 2005. This will be the third NFL game played in Mexico.
Well, that’s one less 15,000 seat home game they have to worry about.
The greed of the NFL expanding its brand is beyond belief. How can they stage an event in a venue where they tell their own players not to even leave the hotel because it isn’t safe. I would have loved to go to the Bay area for the 1rst time. Mexico City? I wouldn’t go even if Roger paid and flew me down on his private jet. All so a new market will buy stuff.
They gonna whup them Patriots too.
Its 2017 and we still cant figure out a formula that makes these out of country games road games for both teams?
Mexico, Las Vegas, whats the difference, they will all be road games, labeled as home games.
Go Raiders!!!
Don’t take your eyes off your jersey this time Brady.
Not a fan of the Mexico and London games. Why can’t they just play preseason games there and call it good. Stealing ‘home’ games away from teams.
Brady should be expecting lazers to distract him the entire game.
Guard your helmets and jerseys!
A preview of the AFCCG!!
And we’re going to make Mexico pay for it.
The $$$$ owners want the NFL to be a globalist $$$$ game like soccer $$$$…
They feel they don’t make enough $$$$…. now
Technically Raiders are homeless until they play their first game in Vegas.
Goodell and his boys start their own revenge tour by having the Pats play FIVE away games in 6 weeks including 2 away games in a row at high altitude.
Anyone else ever hear of a team having to play 5 out of 6 away games in a row?
Looks like the commish doesn’t get mad, he gets even, and the parity police gave it their best shot with this stretch of games.
gotta say im suprised mark davis would deprive the fans in oakland of a home game. doesnt seem like his style imo
I can’t wait to see 80,000 Raider fans there again.
