Report: Bills visiting Deshaun Watson at Clemson on Friday

Posted by Josh Alper on April 20, 2017, 11:24 AM EDT

Bills coach Sean McDermott suggested last week that the team’s meetings with the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft may be a smokescreen and the team is reportedly taking it all the way to the finish line if that’s the case.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that the Bills will send a contingent to Clemson on Friday to meet with Deshaun Watson. The window for teams to host players at their facility closed this week.

The team has taken similar trips to see North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky, Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes and Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer this offseason while also agreeing to a new deal with current quarterback Tyrod Taylor. They can get out of that contract without much difficulty after the 2017 season and picking a quarterback early would likely increase the chances of that happening.

The Bills select 10th overall next Thursday and we could see other teams looking for a quarterback try to jump them in the draft order if they believe the Bills are moving in that direction.