Report: Colts signing ex-VCU basketball player Mo Alie-Cox

Posted by Josh Alper on April 20, 2017, 2:49 PM EDT

The Colts signed Erik Swoope a few years ago and they’ve seen the former University of Miami basketball player develop into a tight end who caught 15 passes for them last season.

They are reportedly going to try to usher another college basketball player through the same transition. According to multiple reports, the Colts are going to sign VCU’s Mo Alie-Cox.

Alie-Cox averaged 9.5 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Rams last season and was encouraged to give football a try when he met Cowboys tight end Jason Witten at a VCU game. While there were not plans to switch to football at the time, Alie-Cox was eligible for the draft last season and is therefore able to sign as a free agent.

Expecting Alie-Cox to be the next Antonio Gates is obviously a major stretch, but developing along similar lines as Swoope would be more than enough to count this as a successful move into a new sport.