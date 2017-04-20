Report: Giants to open in Dallas for third straight season

Posted by Josh Alper on April 20, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT

The Giants and the Cowboys have opened the last two seasons by facing off in Dallas.

They’re set to make it three in a row this September. Mike Francesa of WFAN, which broadcasts Giants games in addition to Francesa’s show, reported on Thursday that the Giants and Cowboys will once again square off to start the season. The game will be on Sunday night, as was the case for their 2015 Week One matchup and last year’s Giants 10-7 win in Week 14.

There was a previous report that the Giants will be in Washington on Thanksgiving night, which was also part of the full schedule that Francesa revealed on his show. They’ll also reportedly be in prime time in Week Two when they’ll play their first home game of the year against the Lions.

Lions president Rod Wood said earlier this year that he asked the league to avoid putting his team on the road in three of the first four weeks for a third straight season. Whether the league granted that request will be known when the schedule is officially released at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.