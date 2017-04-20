Report: Giants to open in Dallas for third straight season

The Giants and the Cowboys have opened the last two seasons by facing off in Dallas.
They’re set to make it three in a row this September. Mike Francesa of WFAN, which broadcasts Giants games in addition to Francesa’s show, reported on Thursday that the Giants and Cowboys will once again square off to start the season. The game will be on Sunday night, as was the case for their 2015 Week One matchup and last year’s Giants 10-7 win in Week 14.
There was a previous report that the Giants will be in Washington on Thanksgiving night, which was also part of the full schedule that Francesa revealed on his show. They’ll also reportedly be in prime time in Week Two when they’ll play their first home game of the year against the Lions.
Lions president Rod Wood said earlier this year that he asked the league to avoid putting his team on the road in three of the first four weeks for a third straight season. Whether the league granted that request will be known when the schedule is officially released at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.
Then in New York when it’s snowing. Makes perfect sense.
Honest question to non Giant or Cowboy fans:
Do you see every match-up between the two teams as needing to be prime time? I’d imagine Giants vs Eagles or Bears vs Packers as being more worthy of always being Sunday Night Football.
In the photo above, Eli is asking Dak for his helmet (for charity).
Game on, only 5 months until my Cowboys put the smack down on those north Jersey frauds–every other NY franchise plays in or around the city, why not the Giants and jets?
Seems unfair.
Man the NFL loves using Dallas