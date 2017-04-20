Report: Giants will be in Washington on Thanksgiving night

Posted by Josh Alper on April 20, 2017, 8:19 AM EDT

The NFL schedule will be released on Thursday night, which leaves a little less than 12 hours for news of the league’s 256-game slate to leak to the public.

One such leak reportedly involves the Thanksgiving night game. Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post reports that the Redskins will host the Giants while Americans around the country try to fight off the temptation to snooze on the couch after gorging on turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie and family squabbles.

The prospect of watching the latest squabble between Odell Beckham and Josh Norman might help on that front.

The Redskins played on Thanksgiving last year and lost 31-26 to the Cowboys, but this would be their first time hosting a game on the fourth Thursday in November. The Giants last played on Thanksgiving when they traveled to Denver to face the Broncos in 2009.

The tradition of the Cowboys and Lions hosting the first two Thanksgiving Day games will continue, but we don’t yet know who they will be playing. One way or another, that will change before the day is out.