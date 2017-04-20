Report: Jets to open at Bills, play one prime-time game

Posted by Josh Alper on April 20, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT

There aren’t many people predicting big things for the Jets in the 2017 season and the league reportedly feels the same way about Todd Bowles’ team.

Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that the team has been scheduled to play in one prime-time game during the 2017 season. They could be flexed into a later slot during the final weeks of the season, but, as of now, it is the first time they will play in fewer than two prime-time games since they played in none during the 2007 season.

The lone prime-time outing will be a home game against the Bills on Thursday Night Football. Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported the Jets will also open the season against the Bills, which would make Sean McDermott’s first game as Buffalo’s head coach a home one.

McDermott will be the third Bills coach that the Jets have faced in their last three games against Buffalo. They faced their former coach Rex Ryan in Week Two last season and then beat interim head coach Anthony Lynn in Week 17. They will host Lynn, who is now the head coach of the Chargers, at some point in 2017.