Report: Saints to open at Minnesota on MNF

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 20, 2017, 2:58 PM EDT

Adrian Peterson visited the Saints but left without a deal.

Now he might reconsider.

According to Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate, the Saints are going to Minnesota to open the season on Monday Night Football.

That’s ostensibly the first half of the doubleheader, along with the Chargers-at-Broncos game later in the night.

Even if Peterson doesn’t re-sign, it would still be an interesting game, as two teams that are undergoing major changes on one side of the ball are meeting. The Saints are in the midst of their latest defensive fix, while the Vikings are going to be learning about life without the former MVL running back.