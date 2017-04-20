Robert Blanton signs with Cowboys

Posted by Josh Alper on April 20, 2017, 11:12 AM EDT

The Cowboys are expected to add pieces to their defense in next week’s draft, but they’re using other avenues to bolster that side of the ball as well.

Agent Jason Bernstein announced on Twitter that his client Robert Blanton has signed with the team. The veteran safety spent last season with the Bills.

Blanton started two of the 10 games he played for Buffalo and spent the first four years of his career with the Vikings. Blanton was a regular starter in one of those seasons, so he may wind up as depth for a team that lost Barry Church and J.J. Wilcox as free agents this offseason.

Jeff Heath is an in-house option to start alongside Byron Jones and the Cowboys could also opt for a safety with one or more of their seven draft picks.