Samaje Perine says the Buccaneers have shown the most interest

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 20, 2017, 8:36 AM EDT

Former Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine says the team he’s feeling the most love from in the weeks leading up to the 2017 NFL draft is Tampa Bay.

Perine said on PFT Live that the Buccaneers have shown a lot of interest in him.

“I would have to say Tampa Bay just because they came down to Norman to work me out and they flew me out to tour their facility to talk with all the coaches. Other than them, it’s been pretty equal,” Perine said.

Perine is viewed as a mid-round pick, and it’s nearly impossible to predict in advance which mid-round pick will land with which team. So this is far from definitive evidence that the Bucs will pick Perine. But file this away for the second day of the draft, if the Bucs are still looking for a running back and Perine is still on the board. Perine and Tampa Bay may be a good fit.