Steelers-Texans and Raiders-Eagles to play on Christmas Day

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 20, 2017, 8:31 PM EDT

With Christmas Day falling on a Monday this year, the NFL has made a minor adaptation to their normal schedule.

Instead of having a Sunday Night Football game on Christmas Eve, the NFL has scheduled two games for Christmas Day. The Houston Texans will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff on NBC. That contest will be followed by the Oakland Raiders traveling to the Philadelphia Eagles for a standard 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff for Monday Night Football.

The schedule tweak means no football on Christmas Eve night or Christmas morning.

In addition, there are two games on Saturday, December 23 as well. The Indianapolis Colts will play the Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET and the Green Bay Packers will host the Minnesota Vikings at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.