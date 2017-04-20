Sunday Night Football schedule starts with Giants at Cowboys

The Giants and Cowboys have been a popular pairing for Sunday Night Football, and this year will be no different.
The 2017 season schedule is officially out, and NBC’s first Sunday night game features the Giants heading to Dallas on September 10.
NBC’s Sunday Night Football package actually kicks off with a Thursday night game between the Chiefs and Patriots. And NBC will also show the Thanksgiving night game with the Giants traveling to Washington.
Here’s how the rest of the Sunday nights shake out, with the caveat that the league uses flexible scheduling and may change some of these games to put better matchups in prime time:
Week 2: Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons
Week 3: Oakland Raiders at Washington
Week 4: Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks
Week 5: Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans
Week 6: New York Giants at Denver Broncos
Week 7: Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots
Week 8: Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions
Week 9: Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins
Week 10: New England Patriots at Denver Broncos
Week 11: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
Week 12: Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 13: Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks
Week 14: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 15: Dallas Cowboys at Oakland Raiders
Week 16: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
The Sunday night schedule will end in Week 17 with whatever is the game with the biggest playoff implications.
