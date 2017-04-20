Texans-Bengals kicks off Thursday Night Football schedule

Posted by Josh Alper on April 20, 2017, 8:38 PM EDT

There have been plenty of criticisms about Thursday night games over the years, but they aren’t going anywhere and this year’s schedule of games under the Thursday Night Football banner includes a few late-season Saturday and Monday games as well.

The package will also be featured on a variety of broadcasters this year. NFL Network will show all of the games, either exclusively or as a simulcast with NBC or CBS. Ten games that are part of the package will also be streamed on Amazon after they won the bidding for the rights for the first time.

The Texans will visit Cincinnati on September 14 in Week Two to kick off the package of games. That game will be shown only on NFL Network. The rest of the schedule is below.

Week Three: Rams at 49ers – NFLN

Week Four: Bears at Packers – CBS, NFLN, Amazon

Week Five: Patriots at Buccaneers – CBS, NFLN, Amazon

Week Six: Eagles at Panthers – CBS, NFLN, Amazon

Week Seven: Chiefs at Raiders – CBS, NFLN, Amazon

Week Eight: Dolphins at Ravens – CBS, NFLN, Amazon

Week Nine: Bills at Jets – NFLN

Week 10: Seahawks at Cardinals – NBC, NFLN, Amazon

Week 11: Titans at Steelers – NBC, NFLN, Amazon

Week 13: Redskins at Cowboys – NBC, NFLN, Amazon

Week 14: Saints at Falcons – NBC, NFLN, Amazon

Week 15: Broncos at Colts – NBC, NFLN, Amazon

NFL Network will also air the Vikings-Browns game from London in Week Eight with a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff time. In Week 15, they will air a pair of Saturday games with the Bears and Lions kicking off at 4:30 p.m. ET and the Chargers visiting the Chiefs at 8:25 p.m. ET. The Colts and Ravens will play on the network the next Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET and NFL Network closes out its season by joining up with NBC and Amazon to show the Steelers at the Texans on Christmas Day.