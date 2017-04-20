Thursday morning one-liners

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 20, 2017, 7:24 AM EDT

The Bills really could have avoided the chance of losing RB Mike Gillislee.

The Dolphins should lean defense in the draft, whether they say so or not.

One name was conspicuously unsaid when the Patriots visited the White House.

A look at the Jets’ glorious draft history.

Ravens QB Joe Flacco is going to Arizona to support former teammate Todd Heap.

The Bengals have been beating the bushes looking for pass-rushers.

A look at how long teams like the Browns take to fix themselves.

The Steelers had some late defensive visitors.

The Texans have shown some interest in a Jacksonville LB prospect.

New Colts G.M. Chris Ballard isn’t going to be boxed into need in his first draft.

The Jaguars are finalizing their preseason dates.

Titans RB Derrick Henry has enrolled in classes at Alabama.

The Broncos are stuck in “the dungeon,” according to S T.J. Ward.

The Chiefs took a look at a hybrid S/LB from Division III.

The Chargers have picked a rough year to look for OL help.

Raiders OLB Khalil Mack has a simple mantra for the team’s final days in Oakland.

The Cowboys actually have a need for OL help in this draft.

Of course, they’re starting in a better spot than the Giants in that regard.

The Eagles should have plenty of good options with the 14th pick.

Jon Gruden’s a big fan of new Washington WR Terrelle Pryor (and most other players, honestly).

The Bears still need some help at TE, even after adding Dion Sims.

Lions WR Golden Tate has found a WR who reminds him of someone he admires.

Packers G.M. Ted Thompson needs a good defensive draft.

Mock drafts are one thing, but mock schedules (like this one for the Vikings) may be too much.

Falcons WR Julio Jones is limited in his work during the offseason program.

The chatter about the Panthers and RB Christian McCaffrey is picking up steam.

For the last decade, LSU may have produced more NFL players than the Saints employed.

The Buccaneers’ “charismatic” roster will be ready for a close-up.

The Cardinals could use some RB depth.

The Rams are putting single-game tickets on sale Friday.

Taking a look at the seven most-likely options for the 49ers with the second overall pick.

The Seahawks could be looking for QB depth next week.