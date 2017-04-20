Time names Colin Kaepernick one of the 100 most influential people in the world

Posted by Mike Florio on April 20, 2017, 10:55 AM EDT

It’s an honor that the recipient probably doesn’t really want right now.

Time has named free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick one of the 100 most influential people in the world, via Today.com (by way of SportsBusiness Daily). Kaepernick, who also landed on the cover of Time during the 2016 season, drew considerable attention and respect for his decision not to stand during the National Anthem preceding every NFL game.

The problem is that he also drew scorn and derision from many NFL fans and perhaps plenty of owners, coaches, and executives. It’s widely believed that Kaepernick’s lingering unemployment arises in whole or in part from his decision in 2016 not to stand for the National Anthem.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also appears on the list, along with other sports figures. But Kaepernick’s name stands out the most — primarily because he’s the only one not gainfully employed.