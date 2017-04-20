Time names Colin Kaepernick one of the 100 most influential people in the world

It’s an honor that the recipient probably doesn’t really want right now.
Time has named free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick one of the 100 most influential people in the world, via Today.com (by way of SportsBusiness Daily). Kaepernick, who also landed on the cover of Time during the 2016 season, drew considerable attention and respect for his decision not to stand during the National Anthem preceding every NFL game.
The problem is that he also drew scorn and derision from many NFL fans and perhaps plenty of owners, coaches, and executives. It’s widely believed that Kaepernick’s lingering unemployment arises in whole or in part from his decision in 2016 not to stand for the National Anthem.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also appears on the list, along with other sports figures. But Kaepernick’s name stands out the most — primarily because he’s the only one not gainfully employed.
In the world huh? Right. Thanks for that.
So he’s right in there with Hitler and Manson….
No matter how you feel about Kaepernick personally, you have to respect his constitutional right to protest what he believes is unjust. Good on him that he was not simply doing this as a publicity stunt, as many entertainers and athletes have done and continue to do.
This American hero should be #1 on that list.
Thumbs down if you agree, thumps up if you don’t.
influential to who?…certainly not most Americans
influential at killing a fan base
If there was a list of the top 100 self-absorbed turds, he’d be at the top, and rightfully so.
But this? Absolutely ridiculous. So tired of hearing about this guy.
More liberal nonsense for the left wing loonies to wet their pants over!
Like him or not it’s easy to take a stand when you have nothing to risk and nothing to lose. Taking a stand when you have everything to risk and everything to lose is much harder to do.
I’m not trying to tell anyone how to feel or react as much as pointing out the difference. Carry on.
No one reads time. They are irrelevant just like kaepernick.
Why aren’t the guys below signed, they are better and don’t bring as much baggage:
Adrian Peterson, Sio Moore, Gerald Hodges, Jay Cutler, Jared Odrick…etc.
Colin Krapernick.
Yes, no player ever has single-handedly caused more NFL fans to hate a franchise and a player than he. Influence? Yes. For good? sorry
Maybe they’ll give him a job?
Did Roger Goodell make the list? Seems he has convinced millions of people(and many that comment here) that air in a sealed vessel will maintain a constant pressure despite large temperature variations.
If that’s not influence, what is?
He showed how not to be a good employee and how to put himself over his job
Hence why he is unemployeed