Bills add Trae Elston off waivers

Posted by Josh Alper on April 21, 2017, 4:53 PM EDT

The Browns waived a pair of defensive backs on Thursday and both of them found new homes on Friday.

Tracy Howard landed with the Jaguars as a waiver claim and the Bills announced that they have added Trae Elston to the roster via the same route.

Elson was undrafted after starting at safety for Ole Miss and signed with the Saints after the draft. He didn’t make the club and spent some time on Tampa’s practice squad before landing with the Browns. He was inactive for a couple of games and then finished out the year on Cleveland’s practice squad, so he has yet to play in a regular season game.

Changing that will likely call for him to show the Bills that he can contribute on special teams while also serving as depth behind Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.