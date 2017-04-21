Chiefs have NFL-high 12 more net rest days than their opponents

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 21, 2017, 11:01 AM EDT

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has a long track record of doing well after bye weeks, which has to make Kansas City fans thrilled with the NFL’s schedule makers this year.

The NFL schedule gives the Chiefs a league-high 12 more net rest days than their opponents, according to Brian Burke of ESPN. That includes games like their Week 11 game against the Giants after Kansas City’s Week 10 bye week (while the Giants aren’t coming off a bye) as well as their Week 2 game against the Eagles, who will have three fewer days to prepare because the Chiefs open on Thursday night in Week 1.

In his years as coach of the Chiefs and Eagles, Reid is an incredible 16-2 after bye weeks. He knows how to make good use of extra rest, and no team in the league will have more extra rest than its opponents than Reid’s Chiefs.

The teams with the next-most net rest days are the Bills, Bears and Chargers, each of which have eight more days of rest than their opponents over the course of the 2017 season.