Chiefs have NFL-high 12 more net rest days than their opponents

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has a long track record of doing well after bye weeks, which has to make Kansas City fans thrilled with the NFL’s schedule makers this year.
The NFL schedule gives the Chiefs a league-high 12 more net rest days than their opponents, according to Brian Burke of ESPN. That includes games like their Week 11 game against the Giants after Kansas City’s Week 10 bye week (while the Giants aren’t coming off a bye) as well as their Week 2 game against the Eagles, who will have three fewer days to prepare because the Chiefs open on Thursday night in Week 1.
In his years as coach of the Chiefs and Eagles, Reid is an incredible 16-2 after bye weeks. He knows how to make good use of extra rest, and no team in the league will have more extra rest than its opponents than Reid’s Chiefs.
The teams with the next-most net rest days are the Bills, Bears and Chargers, each of which have eight more days of rest than their opponents over the course of the 2017 season.
yes this worked fabulously in the playoffs, when he gave his team the ENTIRE bye week off this year prior to the divisional game loss to Pitt.
The Chiefs also have the 2nd toughest schedule in the league. Thanks NFL.
Agreed, it was pretty dumb to give them the bye week off, especially when new England didn’t give their players the week off and won their game.
At least the Cowgirls didn’t get preferential treatment (again)
Who has the first? I know the schedule strengths are based on last years performances and speculation, but seriously who is considered to the have the toughest schedule?
All those rest days and I am still betting the Chiefs don’t make it pass the first round of the playoffs, if they make it at all. Getting to the playoffs is a tough feat.
The Chiefs have an absolute brutal schedule. They have 6 night games with 3 being on the road. Plus they have 4 late afternoon games with 3 of them being on the road. Horrible schedule with road games to the Cowboys, Giants, Patriots, Raiders and Broncos of course. They are probably due for an “off year” as the last few seasons they have done well.
They have to start the season on the brightest stage…at New England in Week 1. When the entire country will be watching, long before fans of the perennial losers check out.
If they pull a victory, that’d be a huge boost, but I don’t think they will.
If you want to see a tough schedule, look at last year’s Raiders schedule.
No other team had to fly anywhere near as many miles as the Raiders, it was back and forth from the west coast to the east coast.
The Chiefs are full of potential but have come up short the last few years. This schedule is gonna be a pain, but if they can get through it maybe they can win in January.
I don’t know why there is talk about how tough one’s schedule might be, as we all know, some teams from the previous year aren’t as good/tough as they were…for example if you have the Boys on your schedule, they’ll not be as tough or good as last year, especially now that teams have more info on Zeke and Dak…