Chiefs have NFL-high 12 more net rest days than their opponents

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has a long track record of doing well after bye weeks, which has to make Kansas City fans thrilled with the NFL’s schedule makers this year.
The NFL schedule gives the Chiefs a league-high 12 more net rest days than their opponents, according to Brian Burke of ESPN. That includes games like their Week 11 game against the Giants after Kansas City’s Week 10 bye week (while the Giants aren’t coming off a bye) as well as their Week 2 game against the Eagles, who will have three fewer days to prepare because the Chiefs open on Thursday night in Week 1.
In his years as coach of the Chiefs and Eagles, Reid is an incredible 16-2 after bye weeks. He knows how to make good use of extra rest, and no team in the league will have more extra rest than its opponents than Reid’s Chiefs.
The teams with the next-most net rest days are the Bills, Bears and Chargers, each of which have eight more days of rest than their opponents over the course of the 2017 season.
yes this worked fabulously in the playoffs, when he gave his team the ENTIRE bye week off this year prior to the divisional game loss to Pitt.
The Chiefs also have the 2nd toughest schedule in the league. Thanks NFL.
dustinbrady1215 says:
Apr 21, 2017 11:07 AM
yes this worked fabulously in the playoffs, when he gave his team the ENTIRE bye week off this year prior to the divisional game loss to Pitt.
Agreed, it was pretty dumb to give them the bye week off, especially when new England didn’t give their players the week off and won their game.
At least the Cowgirls didn’t get preferential treatment (again)
“The Chiefs also have the 2nd toughest schedule in the league. Thanks NFL.”
Who has the first? I know the schedule strengths are based on last years performances and speculation, but seriously who is considered to the have the toughest schedule?
All those rest days and I am still betting the Chiefs don’t make it pass the first round of the playoffs, if they make it at all. Getting to the playoffs is a tough feat.
The Chiefs have an absolute brutal schedule. They have 6 night games with 3 being on the road. Plus they have 4 late afternoon games with 3 of them being on the road. Horrible schedule with road games to the Cowboys, Giants, Patriots, Raiders and Broncos of course. They are probably due for an “off year” as the last few seasons they have done well.
They have to start the season on the brightest stage…at New England in Week 1. When the entire country will be watching, long before fans of the perennial losers check out.
If they pull a victory, that’d be a huge boost, but I don’t think they will.
If you want to see a tough schedule, look at last year’s Raiders schedule.
No other team had to fly anywhere near as many miles as the Raiders, it was back and forth from the west coast to the east coast.
The Chiefs are full of potential but have come up short the last few years. This schedule is gonna be a pain, but if they can get through it maybe they can win in January.
I don’t know why there is talk about how tough one’s schedule might be, as we all know, some teams from the previous year aren’t as good/tough as they were…for example if you have the Boys on your schedule, they’ll not be as tough or good as last year, especially now that teams have more info on Zeke and Dak…
The Vikings actually have the most rest days. Their season will be over by week 4.
The AFC West teams have the toughest schedules simply because they have the best division.
Go Chiefs Go
Well we all know the NFC South will again represent the NFC……hmmmm Tampa or New Orleans maybe?
“I don’t know why there is talk about how tough one’s schedule might be, as we all know, some teams from the previous year aren’t as good/tough as they were…for example if you have the Boys on your schedule, they’ll not be as tough or good as last year, especially now that teams have more info on Zeke and Dak…”
Or, they could be better. Coaches had plenty of time last year to prepare as they both played all season. It is all speculation at this point.
Giving Andy Reid more time to mismanage seems a bit cruel to me.
Those AFC East teams are all tough as nails. Wouldn’t want to be in THAT division. They make each other look bad at times.
Maybe it is him (Andy as a coach) that is better with more rest.
Has Andy learned how to manage the game clock yet?
They are going to need them with this schedule. IF they make the playoffs I will be amazed.
kcflake says:
Apr 21, 2017 11:17 AM
The Chiefs also have the 2nd toughest schedule in the league. Thanks NFL.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – — – –
Then I guess we all know based on your logic that once again its the Raiders with the toughest schedule in the NFL. and will also have to travel the most, and still have to play at 10am pst in the morning on the road. Which means 5am wake up calls after flying in the day before. At the very least the KC/Raider game at KC should have been a 1:05 game if not a prime time game, but NBC Sunday night football can make that call with it flex schedule.
bigfan62 says:
Apr 21, 2017 12:11 PM
The AFC West teams have the toughest schedules simply because they have the best division.
—
This is getting a bunch of down votes but it’s true. 1-4 in “toughest schedule” is all AFC West teams.
All of this “toughest schedule” stuff is silly. It is based entirely on last year’s records for teams. We know nearly every team will have a different record this season, so using last year’s numbers are meaningless. Well, meaningless unless you count it having the ability to cause a bunch of people on the internet to get their knickers in a twist.
Expect the Chiefs to roll over fools this season.
cliffordt says:
Apr 21, 2017 3:41 PM
Expect the Chiefs to roll over fools this season.
—————————————————————
Fools maybe. NFL teams with better players and coaches well that’s a whole different ballgame. I see at least 7-8 of those teams on KC’s 2017 schedule.
kcnative says:
Apr 21, 2017 1:42 PM
bigfan62 says:
Apr 21, 2017 12:11 PM
The AFC West teams have the toughest schedules simply because they have the best division.
—
This is getting a bunch of down votes but it’s true. 1-4 in “toughest schedule” is all AFC West teams.
—————————-
It is probably getting down votes because it contains a false statement and it completely ignores a large part of the reason those 4 schedules are so difficult. The AFC West was not the best division in football last year and it will not be this year either. But the AFC West will be playing against last season’s best and 3rd best divisions this year though and that is no small thing. It is a lousy draw for the AFC West to be stuck with both conferences eastern divisions in the same season. Not only is there only one likely easy out (the rebuilding Jets) in those 8 games but it is a lot of travel as well.