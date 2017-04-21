Chris Thompson signs restricted free agent tender

Posted by Josh Alper on April 21, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT

Friday is the deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets with other teams, leaving players with little choice beyond signing their tenders if they are going to play during the 2017 season.

Running back Chris Thompson didn’t sign with anyone else since being tendered by the Redskins, so that’s just what he decided to do. The team announced that Thompson has signed his tender.

Thompson played more snaps than any other Redskins running back last season and set career highs in rushing attempts, rushing yards, receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. Most of that work came as the team’s third-down back as Thompson spelled both Matt Jones and Rob Kelley when they were in the lead back role.

Both of those backs remain on the roster heading into the 2017 season and there’s been chatter about the team adding another back to the mix in the draft next week.