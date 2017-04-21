Cowboys wideout Shaquelle Evans suspended four games for drugs

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 21, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT

It’s Friday afternoon, so it’s time for any and all suspensions to come out.

Our first this week is Cowboys wide receiver Shaquelle Evans.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Evans is suspended the first four games of the season for violating the league’s drug policy.

A former Jets fourth-rounder, Evans has also spent time with the Jaguars and Patriots. He spent the end of last season on the Cowboys practice squad, and they signed him to a future deal in January.