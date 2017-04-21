 Skip to content

Cowboys wideout Shaquelle Evans suspended four games for drugs

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 21, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT
It’s Friday afternoon, so it’s time for any and all suspensions to come out.

Our first this week is Cowboys wide receiver Shaquelle Evans.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Evans is suspended the first four games of the season for violating the league’s drug policy.

A former Jets fourth-rounder, Evans has also spent time with the Jaguars and Patriots. He spent the end of last season on the Cowboys practice squad, and they signed him to a future deal in January.

5 Responses to “Cowboys wideout Shaquelle Evans suspended four games for drugs”
  1. eazeback says: Apr 21, 2017 4:23 PM

    well there goes our season…smh

  2. 12brichandfamous says: Apr 21, 2017 4:25 PM

    Cowboys out for violations is a recurring theme. Could the people they hire be holding them back? Yes!!!

  3. imodan says: Apr 21, 2017 4:25 PM

    Death, taxes and a Dallas Cowboy on the suspended list.

  4. suncawy says: Apr 21, 2017 4:30 PM

    Didn’t know this guy was on the team. Well, the practice squad.

  5. alfredogarciashead says: Apr 21, 2017 4:35 PM

    I thought Jerrah made that legal at the owner’s meetings?

