DeShone Kizer suggests his Brady/Newton comparison was taken “out of context”

In recent comments to USA Today, former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer said he combines Tom Brady’s brain with Cam Newton’s body. Regardless of whether Kizer should have kept those thoughts to himself (he should have), Kizer now takes issue either with the quote or the characterization it has received.
Here’s the full quote that appeared in Thursday’s story from MDS: “Name a college quarterback who goes into the game-plan meetings on Monday and throws his notes at the coaches. No one else game plans the way I do. No one else prepares the way I do. No one else knows football the way I do. No one else is as big as I am. No one else is as powerful a runner as I am. Pat Mahomes might throw the ball 80 yards and I can only throw the ball 72, but I guarantee he can’t throw an out route the way I can. No one else can do what I can do. And I’ve truly figured out in this process, if I can maximize all my potential in every aspect of the game – this is bold – I do have the ability to be the greatest quarterback to ever play. Imagine taking Brady’s intellect and Brady’s preparation and putting it on a guy with Cam Newton’s body. Why can’t I be the greatest? The only thing stopping me from it is me. That’s what’s driving me now.”
Here’s the key portion of the quote, isolated from the rest of what Kizer said: “Imagine taking Brady’s intellect and Brady’s preparation and putting it on a guy with Cam Newton’s body.”
Here’s the headline to the PFT story: “DeShone Kizer: I have Tom Brady’s brain in Cam Newton’s body.”
Here’s the tweet from Kizer:
It’s unclear whether he believes the quote was taken out of context or that the headline takes his words out of context. (Tom Ley of Deadspin seems to think Kizer is referring to the quote.) Either way, nothing Kizer said was taken out of context.
“Imagine taking Brady’s intellect and Brady’s preparation and putting it on a guy with Cam Newton’s body” is what Kizer said. The context wasn’t a discussion regarding the potential construction of a football Frankenstein monster; the context was Kizer talking up his own skills in relation to those possessed by other quarterbacks in the same draft class.
Since Kizer clearly was talking about himself when he said “imagine taking Brady’s intellect and Brady’s preparation and putting it on a guy with Cam Newton’s body,” it’s more than fair to craft a headline that characterizes Kizer as saying, “I have Tom Brady’s brain in Cam Newton’s body.”
It also would have been fair to isolate another quote as the bait for clicks.
“DeShone Kizer: I can be the greatest quarterback in NFL history.”
Regardless, nothing Kizer said was taken out of context.
1. Don’t speak to the press freely, think about what you’re saying
2. Don’t fight with a lawyer
Blame shifting. Great look.
I’m sure Cam Newton was pleased to be called stupid
“I do not think that phrase means what you think it means.”
Great Self Esteem. He sounds like the perfect QB for the Jets.
Kizer was clearly trying to make the point that he’s a giant d-bag. I think that came through.
Anything placed within Quote Marks should be the exact words spoken… not what the writer THINKS the subject MEANT.
While I agree that Kizer’s ego is just a wee bit inflated, PFT messed up when they put words in his mouth. Why did you have to say “brain” when he said “intellect” and preparation?
Mr Florio, you’re not helping your argument when you very clearly changed his words.
This is not hard.
The PFT headline was out of context. He didn’t say: “I have Tom Brady’s brain in Cam Newton’s body.”
He said: “If I can maximize all my potential in every aspect of the game – this is bold – I do have the ability to be the greatest quarterback to ever play. Imagine taking Brady’s intellect and Brady’s preparation and putting it on a guy with Cam Newton’s body.”
What DeShone Kizer is saying is he has the ability to have Brady’s brain in Newton’s body if he maximizes his potential. And he’s not there yet. Thus: “The only thing stopping me from it is me. That’s what’s driving me now.”
Thus the important context lacking in the headline was that Kizer didn’t say he had that now, only that he has that potential. The word “imagine” is your tip off.