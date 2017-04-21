Dez Bryant reverses course after slamming Janoris Jenkins

Posted by Mike Florio on April 21, 2017, 9:55 AM EDT

After the schedule makers opted to match the Giants and Cowboys on the first week of the regular season, Dallas receiver Dez Bryant decided to pounce on his newest New York nemesis.

Bryant responded to critical comments from cornerback Janoris Jenkins with this on Twitter, via NJ.com: “Bra they play cover 5 damn near the whole time… put his ass 1 on 1 the whole game… I will embarrass him… [Giants defensive coordinator Steve] Spagnuolo know.”

Bryant thereafter deleted the message after realizing that the comments from Jenkins weren’t fresh: “I jumped the gun on my last tweet,” Bryant said. “I thought it was recent & thought he kept going on about it . . . I’m still looking forward to our battle.”

Here’s what Jenkins said, in February: “[W]hen you look at film and break down your opponents and the receivers that you’re facing, you notice what they like to do. Take away the slant and the dig, and when they get in 21 personnel and Dez is inside the number, you take away the corner post, he doesn’t have nothing else. . . . Everything’s got to be a double move to get him open because he’s not fast.”

Bryant didn’t react then. He reacted now, because he thought the comments had been made closer to now.

Hopefully, they’ll both have more to say then, when the two teams are preparing to square off in the first Sunday night game of the year.