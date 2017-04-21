Dolphins get Patriots twice in 15 days

Posted by Mike Florio on April 21, 2017, 12:40 AM EDT

If, as Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry recently predicted, his team will sweep their AFC East rivals from New England, it will go down in a 15-day stretch late in the 2017 season.

The Dolphins travel to face the Patriots on November 26. Two weeks later, they host the Patriots on a Monday night. In between, the Dolphins face the Broncos in Miami.

It will be a challenging stretch for a team that got to the playoffs last year for the first time since 2008. The only good news is that their bye comes before the game in Foxboro.

The rematch will be one of four prime-time games for a franchise that once was among the league’s elite — and that could be moving back in that direction now, with coach Adam Gase quickly turning a perennial also-ran into a contender.

The other three night games come back-to-back-to-back for Miami, with a Thursday night trip Baltimore on October 26, a Sunday night visit from the Raiders on November 5, and a Monday night stop in Carolina on November 13. Those six games, sandwiched around the bye, will go a long way toward determining whether the Dolphins are ready not just to get to January, but to win some games once they arrive there.