Dolphins get Patriots twice in 15 days

Posted by Mike Florio on April 21, 2017, 12:40 AM EDT
If, as Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry recently predicted, his team will sweep their AFC East rivals from New England, it will go down in a 15-day stretch late in the 2017 season.

The Dolphins travel to face the Patriots on November 26. Two weeks later, they host the Patriots on a Monday night. In between, the Dolphins face the Broncos in Miami.

It will be a challenging stretch for a team that got to the playoffs last year for the first time since 2008. The only good news is that their bye comes before the game in Foxboro.

The rematch will be one of four prime-time games for a franchise that once was among the league’s elite — and that could be moving back in that direction now, with coach Adam Gase quickly turning a perennial also-ran into a contender.

The other three night games come back-to-back-to-back for Miami, with a Thursday night trip Baltimore on October 26, a Sunday night visit from the Raiders on November 5, and a Monday night stop in Carolina on November 13. Those six games, sandwiched around the bye, will go a long way toward determining whether the Dolphins are ready not just to get to January, but to win some games once they arrive there.

14 Responses to “Dolphins get Patriots twice in 15 days”
  1. bencoates57 says: Apr 21, 2017 12:51 AM

    16 and 0 looks unlikely for Miami. But 15 and 1?

  2. Flash1287 says: Apr 21, 2017 4:05 AM

    So 2 wins for the Patriots in 15 days.

    Now the Dolphins fans fans will tell us how this is their year
    and like they do EVERY offseason.

  3. pphins4life12 says: Apr 21, 2017 6:35 AM

    Get the online sorted out and we will be fine.

  4. txfinfan says: Apr 21, 2017 6:59 AM

    In Gase we trust.

  5. cornersss says: Apr 21, 2017 7:25 AM

    “with a Thursday night trip Baltimore on October 26, a Sunday night visit from the Raiders on November 5, and a Monday night stop in Carolina”

    Im going to be so tired for work those weeks

  6. grogansheroes says: Apr 21, 2017 7:26 AM

    I see 0-3 for the Phins.

  7. sychosam28 says: Apr 21, 2017 7:42 AM

    2 home games versus the Dolphins late in the season, good deal!

  8. elyasm says: Apr 21, 2017 7:58 AM

    The Patriots have 5 of their division games in the last 6 weeks. I guess the league got tired of the Pats having the AFC East locked up by Week 12.

  9. rjg427 says: Apr 21, 2017 8:05 AM

    their “home game” against the Patriots is also in Mexico City to boot..Good luck there Jarvis

  10. HighwayStar says: Apr 21, 2017 8:05 AM

    Or….The Patriots get the Dolphins twice in 15 days. Although I still very much see the Pats winning both, the Dolphins under Gase look like they are going to stop being the pushover they once were. Pats should win but nothing is guaranteed. No gimme’s there.

  11. brwmstr says: Apr 21, 2017 8:14 AM

    schedule is a joke. Big time fail

  12. phinfan says: Apr 21, 2017 8:20 AM

    Toms gonna need a vacation after the Wake & Suh pounding

  13. bigpete07 says: Apr 21, 2017 8:25 AM

    Patriots get Dolphins twice in 15 days.

  14. audio2sell says: Apr 21, 2017 8:31 AM

    The Dolphins will already be eliminated form contention by the time these games come around.

