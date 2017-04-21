Dolphins get Patriots twice in 15 days

If, as Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry recently predicted, his team will sweep their AFC East rivals from New England, it will go down in a 15-day stretch late in the 2017 season.
The Dolphins travel to face the Patriots on November 26. Two weeks later, they host the Patriots on a Monday night. In between, the Dolphins face the Broncos in Miami.
It will be a challenging stretch for a team that got to the playoffs last year for the first time since 2008. The only good news is that their bye comes before the game in Foxboro.
The rematch will be one of four prime-time games for a franchise that once was among the league’s elite — and that could be moving back in that direction now, with coach Adam Gase quickly turning a perennial also-ran into a contender.
The other three night games come back-to-back-to-back for Miami, with a Thursday night trip Baltimore on October 26, a Sunday night visit from the Raiders on November 5, and a Monday night stop in Carolina on November 13. Those six games, sandwiched around the bye, will go a long way toward determining whether the Dolphins are ready not just to get to January, but to win some games once they arrive there.
16 and 0 looks unlikely for Miami. But 15 and 1?
So 2 wins for the Patriots in 15 days.
Now the Dolphins fans fans will tell us how this is their year
and like they do EVERY offseason.
Get the online sorted out and we will be fine.
In Gase we trust.
“with a Thursday night trip Baltimore on October 26, a Sunday night visit from the Raiders on November 5, and a Monday night stop in Carolina”
Im going to be so tired for work those weeks
I see 0-3 for the Phins.
2 home games versus the Dolphins late in the season, good deal!
The Patriots have 5 of their division games in the last 6 weeks. I guess the league got tired of the Pats having the AFC East locked up by Week 12.
their “home game” against the Patriots is also in Mexico City to boot..Good luck there Jarvis
Or….The Patriots get the Dolphins twice in 15 days. Although I still very much see the Pats winning both, the Dolphins under Gase look like they are going to stop being the pushover they once were. Pats should win but nothing is guaranteed. No gimme’s there.
schedule is a joke. Big time fail
Toms gonna need a vacation after the Wake & Suh pounding
Patriots get Dolphins twice in 15 days.
The Dolphins will already be eliminated form contention by the time these games come around.