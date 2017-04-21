Doug Marrone surprised he hasn’t heard from Branden Albert

Posted by Josh Alper on April 21, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT

The Jaguars traded for tackle Branden Albert this offseason with designs on making him their starting left tackle this season, but they haven’t started working with him yet because he opted not to report for the start of offseason work this week.

It’s voluntary work, so Albert is not required to be with the team at this point in the offseason. He reportedly wants a new contract, although head coach Doug Marrone said Friday that he hasn’t heard anything from Albert about why he’s decided to stay away from the team.

“I’ve had communication with Branden prior to [this week,” Marrone said, via the Florida Times Union. “I have not had any communication with him [this week], which is a surprise. I don’t know what his thoughts are going forward. I can’t comment on that. Obviously, it’s voluntary, but I was surprised that I didn’t receive a call back from him.”

Tight end Marcedes Lewis was also missing from workouts this week, but Marrone said he’s spoken to Lewis and that the veteran told him he’d get to Jacksonville from California “as soon as he can.”