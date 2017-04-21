Friday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on April 21, 2017, 7:24 AM EDT

Four of the Bills’ final five games are against AFC East opponents.

Will the Dolphins take a defensive player in the first round?

The Patriots got strong contributions from last year’s rookie class.

Three reasons for Jets fans to be happy and three reasons for them to be sad.

WR Mike Wallace wants more of a leadership role in his second year with the Ravens.

Will the Bengals take a kicker in the draft?

Said Browns coach Hue Jackson of playing AFC North opponents early in the season, “It really doesn’t matter because we know we have to be at our best when we play division games and we will be up for the challenge at the start of the season.”

The Steelers play on Christmas again this year.

The Texans will be on national television four times next season.

Colts G.M. Chris Ballard is taking inspiration from Cubs G.M. Theo Epstein.

The Jaguars struck a new deal with broadcasters for their preseason games.

An analysis of each game on the Titans schedule.

The Broncos website picks out the five most intriguing games on the team’s schedule.

Chiefs DL Chris Jones will be involved in an attempt to set a grilling world record.

An alternate history of the Raiders’ 1983 draft.

A prediction of chaos when the Chargers are at home at the same time as the Rams.

Will the Cowboys draft a tight end?

The Giants have made no secret about their interest in drafting a quarterback.

The Eagles see seven or eight scenarios for the No. 14 pick.

Breaking down the Redskins schedule.

A look at how Alabama DL Jonathan Allen might fit with the Bears.

Former Lions LB Stephen Tulloch said he’ll focus on charitable work now that he’s retired.

The Packers will get an early visit from their former RB Eddie Lacy.

Former Vikings RB Chuck Foreman thinks his old team should take Joe Mixon.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn likes the edge rushers in this year’s draft.

The Panthers have finalized their preseason schedule as well.

Focusing on the first four weeks of the Saints’ schedule.

Will the Buccaneers take a pass rusher early in the draft?

The case for the Cardinals drafting Alabama LB Reuben Foster.

A game-by-game prediction for the Rams season.

Greg Cosell of NFL Films thinks Nathan Peterman fits what the 49ers are looking for in a quarterback.

The Seahawks need a strong draft to supplement the core of their past Super Bowl teams.